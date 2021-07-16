Franklin Co. residents speak out about mailing service issues with USPS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few people in Franklin County say they have had trouble with mail not showing up, with it sometimes going for weeks at a time.

They say their search for answers is getting few results.

Just like most around the country, Franklin County residents depend on the U.S. Postal service quite a bit. Covid-19 took a toll on postal staffing around the country and people here aren’t sure when deliveries will get back to normal.

“Just help us get this resolved and help us get a carrier we can depend on.”

Dependability, that’s what Franklin County residents are asking for when it comes to their mail, but for the last few months they say it’s been very difficult.

“Since I’ve lived here we honestly didn’t have a lot of problems up until the last six months and since then it’s been we’ll go a week, maybe more without mail,” shared Franklin County resident Debbie Wilson.

Some residents almost missing important deadlines because of it.

“I got a call from my insurance company, they had sent three renewal notices because it was going to be canceled. Well luckily they called and they said what’s going on are you canceling your policy and I said I have received nothing,” explained Franklin County resident Forest Pressnell. “So my house insurance would’ve been canceled if they weren’t nice enough to call and check on it.”

Residents have reported that packages are being delivered to the wrong homes and have even found boxes on the side of the road.

“They’ve witnessed a mail truck driving with the back door up and packages just falling out,” shared Pressnell.

“While driving around that afternoon that same day she found packages on the side of 98, she found packages on oak street,” said Wilson.

Those asking for answers say they’ve been told contractor changes have been the issue and while they understand the worker shortage, they just want a solution.

“But we’ve got to have dependable service when it comes to your mail,” explained Wilson. “You have people that are depending on prescriptions, we are living in a world since 2020 where everybody has everything delivered because there are more people staying at home.”

The USPS Regional Communication Specialist gave WCTV a statement about the concerns saying:

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. The local postal management in Carrabelle is aware of recent customer concerns and has taken steps to ensure delivery is handled properly. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced. We always want to hear from customers who have concerns regarding the quality of their mail service. Customers are reminded that they can reach us in a variety of ways, including by contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777), or visiting us on our website at www.usps.com/help for assistance.”

