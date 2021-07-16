Advertisement

Franklin Co. softball team presented with Florida state flag

The flag that flies above the Florida Capitol found a new home Friday.
The flag that flies above the Florida Capitol found a new home Friday.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The flag that flies above the Florida Capitol found a new home Friday.

State Representative Jason Shoaf presented the state flag to a youth softball team, the Franklin County Darling All Stars. The team won the state title and is advancing to the world series to represent Team Florida later this month.

“I’m super proud of them,” the head coach, Leigh Sheridan said. “We’ve worked super hard to get here. It’s not something that happens every day, and I’m excited for the experience we’re all about to get to go have.”

The team launched a fundraiser earlier this month to cover expenses for the trip to the world series and are happy to report they have exceeded their goal of $5,000.

