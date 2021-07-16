Grilled Peaches with Whipped Honey Mascarpone and Rosemary Crumble

Ingredients

8 grilled peach halves

1 recipe of whipped honey mascarpone

1 recipe rosemary crumble

Fresh Rosemary for garnish (optional)

Honey to drizzle for garnish (optional)

Assembly

1. Place 2 peach halves on a plate.

2. Scoop a rounded tablespoonful of honey whipped mascarpone on to each peach half.

3. Sprinkle 1 to 2 tablespoons of crumble onto each peach half.

4. If desired, drizzle with honey and sprinkle with rosemary for garnish.

Rosemary Crumble

Ingredients

1 1/3 c. All-Purpose Flour

½ c. Sugar

2 Tbsp. Light Brown Sugar

2 sprigs fresh Rosemary, leaves removed and chopped

1 pinch salt

1 stick (4 oz.) butter, very cold, chopped into small pieces

1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

Method

1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

2. In a medium bowl, combine flour, sugar, brown sugar, rosemary, and salt. Stir to combine.

3. Add the chilled butter and olive oil. Use fingers to gently work butter and olive oil into the dry ingredients until large crumbs are formed.

4. Transfer to the prepared sheet pan and bake 12 to 14 minutes until lightly golden brown, being sure to stir half way through cooking time.

5. Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before using.

Grilled Peaches

Ingredients

4 mostly ripe peaches

2 Tbsp. olive oil or butter

1 tsp. brown sugar PER PEACH

Method

1. Wash peaches and slice each in half lengthwise and remove pit. Brush each peach half with olive oil or melted butter. Sprinkle each half with ½ tsp. brown sugar.

2. Heat an outdoor grill, grill pan, or skillet and had peaches skin side up. Cook peaches until soft and slightly charred.

Whipped Honey Mascarpone

Ingredients

½ c. Mascarpone Cheese

2 ½ Tbsp. Honey

Method

1. In a small bowl, combine the mascarpone and honey. Whisk to thoroughly combine.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.