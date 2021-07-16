LCSO finds cocaine, guns, nearly $5K in cash during drug, weapons investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man and a woman Wednesday following a drug bust, according to a Friday afternoon Facebook post.

Samantha Sheri Wooten was arrested on charges of cocaine distribution/delivery within 1000 feet of a place of worship, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, public order crimes-keep public nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of synthetic narcotics possession within 1000 feet of a place of worship and grand theft of a firearm.

Antonio Lee Dupree was arrested on charges grand theft of a firearm, cocaine distribution/delivery within 1000 feet of a place of worship, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Wednesday, TPD said it executed a search warrant on a home in the 2100 block of Keith Street in Tallahassee. During the search, deputies found 24 grams of crack cocaine, 21.5 grams of powder cocaine, 8 grams of MDMA, 60 Buprenorphine and Naloxone pills, two stolen firearms and $4,707 in cash.

One of the guns was reported stolen out of Perry, and one was reported stolen out of Gadsden County, LCSO said.

