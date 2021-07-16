Leon Co. Jail transitioning away from in-person visits, families upset they haven’t seen loved ones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Changes are on the way at the Leon County Jail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visits from loved ones have been on hold and when they return, they’re going to much different.

The sheriff’s office says it will transition away from in-person visits.

“Everybody is very upset about not being able to visit with these people. We don’t really what’s going on,” said a family member of an inmate at the Leon County Detention Facility.

She tells WCTV she wished to remain anonymous, but that it’s been hard to communicate only over the phone.

“They have nieces, and nephews, and cousins that they were around that care about them a lot and love them a lot and would like to speak with them,” she said.

She says her loved one has been in jail for about three years awaiting trial.

With visits suspended during the pandemic, their family is wondering when they’ll see his face again.

“You don’t really know like what they are going through, you don’t really get to see what they are dealing with. You don’t get to see that body expression, you don’t get to see them eye to eye,” said Trish Brown.

Brown is a member of the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, or TCAC.

She’s spent time in the Leon County jail and knows first-hand how lonely it can be.

“Wouldn’t you want to be up close and personal to like communicate with them? And to reach out and show them you love them and that you’re there?” said Brown.

LCSO says they will be transitioning into video calls instead of face-to-face visits.

Inmates will be given a tablet to communicate with their loved ones.

For families, they say that won’t be the same as meeting in person.

“They need to be treated as a human being and they have loved ones in this world that they would love to talk to and be able to see and still understand that these loved ones love them as well, and to give these people an opportunity to at least be able to be loved on,” said the family member of an inmate.

LCSO says they’ll be opening a center near the jail where families can come and log onto a computer and video chat with their loved one for free.

They say this new transition will make it safer and more convenient for families, even for those out of town to make visits.

