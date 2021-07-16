Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: July 16, 2021

Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from July 15, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

