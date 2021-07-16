Leon County deputies report 8 vehicle burglaries in the last week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the past week.

Out of eight vehicle burglaries that happened over the last seven days, five of those vehicles were left unlocked, according to an LCSO Facebook post.

The guns were stolen from those unlocked vehicles, deputies say.

These numbers come only from LSCO and may not reflect incidents handled by the Tallahassee Police Department or other law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s office says.

