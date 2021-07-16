Advertisement

Leon County deputies report 8 vehicle burglaries in the last week

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says three guns were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the past week.

Out of eight vehicle burglaries that happened over the last seven days, five of those vehicles were left unlocked, according to an LCSO Facebook post.

The guns were stolen from those unlocked vehicles, deputies say.

These numbers come only from LSCO and may not reflect incidents handled by the Tallahassee Police Department or other law enforcement agencies, the sheriff’s office says.

📢 🚗This past week, LCSO worked EIGHT vehicle burglaries, FIVE were left unlocked. 😬😧THREE FIREARMS were stolen from the...

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 16, 2021

