Advertisement

Tallahassee couple returns from first cruise since pandemic

Phil and carol Swartz set sail late last month on the first Celebrity cruise out of Fort...
Phil and carol Swartz set sail late last month on the first Celebrity cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, sharing their experience with new protocols.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Phil and carol Swartz set sail late last month on the first Celebrity cruise out of Fort Lauderdale. The couple, who frequently traveled prior to the pandemic, raved about the experience and how “surprisingly normal” the trip was.

“What was real exciting was to see how happy people were,” said Carol Swartz, who owns Holiday Cruise & Tours with her husband Phil.

The ship was a fully-vaccinated trip, taking the couple on a weeks’ worth of excursions. Phil said they visited Mexico and Nassau all while sharing their cruise line experience live on Facebook.

“Things were surprisingly normal because everyone was vaccinated, so it was like this bubble that we were under,” said Phil. “So no mask wearing. The crew wore masks, but the customers didn’t wear masks anywhere on board because everyone around them was vaccinated.”

The couple said the fully-vaccinated ship let them enjoy their time away without too many changes to the way cruising operated before. In several of their videos, Phil showed viewers how passengers were able to go to the bar and have dinner with no social distance, no masks and only simple changes to dining.

“Some of our Facebook lives, we had upward of 3000 people on the Facebook live, you know,” said Phil. “We got all kinds of comments back about how helpful it was in showing them live that this is what’s going on right now on the cruise.”

As the owners of a travel agency, Phil and Carol said they thought it was important to be able to offer their clients and others hoping to board cruise ships with insight.

The couple said they hope their experience encourages others to set sail again.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
MANGO A GO: Plans ripen for ‘Project Mango’ Tallahassee fulfillment center
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Tinessa Hogan, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash

Latest News

A family vacation canceled after a Thomasville woman said Norwegian cruise line changed up its...
Thomasville family cancels vacation amid COVID-19 vaccine guideline troubles
Thursday, a group of Cuban-Americans gathered at the Florida Capital, showing solidarity as the...
Cuban-Americans rally for freedom at Florida Capitol
Gov. Ron DeSantis told young members of Cuba’s military to “live in the history books” by...
DeSantis urges Cuban military to overthrow government
Her list of records and accomplishments is staggering. But what truly makes Theresa Edwards our...
Our Ultimate Olympian: Edwards’ path to Olympic greatness rooted in Cairo