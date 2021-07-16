Tallahassee couple returns from first cruise since pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Phil and carol Swartz set sail late last month on the first Celebrity cruise out of Fort Lauderdale. The couple, who frequently traveled prior to the pandemic, raved about the experience and how “surprisingly normal” the trip was.

“What was real exciting was to see how happy people were,” said Carol Swartz, who owns Holiday Cruise & Tours with her husband Phil.

The ship was a fully-vaccinated trip, taking the couple on a weeks’ worth of excursions. Phil said they visited Mexico and Nassau all while sharing their cruise line experience live on Facebook.

“Things were surprisingly normal because everyone was vaccinated, so it was like this bubble that we were under,” said Phil. “So no mask wearing. The crew wore masks, but the customers didn’t wear masks anywhere on board because everyone around them was vaccinated.”

The couple said the fully-vaccinated ship let them enjoy their time away without too many changes to the way cruising operated before. In several of their videos, Phil showed viewers how passengers were able to go to the bar and have dinner with no social distance, no masks and only simple changes to dining.

“Some of our Facebook lives, we had upward of 3000 people on the Facebook live, you know,” said Phil. “We got all kinds of comments back about how helpful it was in showing them live that this is what’s going on right now on the cruise.”

As the owners of a travel agency, Phil and Carol said they thought it was important to be able to offer their clients and others hoping to board cruise ships with insight.

The couple said they hope their experience encourages others to set sail again.

