Tallahassee man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of gun by convicted felon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason R. Coody announced Friday.

Chester Herbert, 41, was convicted in court Friday.

According to court documents, in mid-December of 2018, Tallahassee Police Department deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and found Herbert loading belongings into a friend’s car. Officers determined that Herbert had multiple outstanding warrants and arrested him.

Witnesses said that Herbert had placed a gun into his friend’s vehicle prior to the deputies’ arrival. The friend allowed deputies to retrieve the gun, which had previously been reported stolen. Herbert subsequently admitted his possession of the firearm, as well as a box of ammunition.

Herbert’s prior criminal history includes eleven felony convictions in both Georgia and Florida, according to documents, several of which involve narcotics distribution and violence against law enforcement officers.

Therefore, Herbert qualified as an Armed Career Criminal and was subject to increased Federal sentencing penalties.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.