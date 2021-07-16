Tallahassee police investigating Friday afternoon shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Central Street.

One victim, an adult male, was seriously injured as a result of the shooting. TPD said this is an open and active investigation.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

