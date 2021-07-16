Thomasville family cancels vacation amid COVID-19 vaccine guideline troubles

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A family vacation was canceled after a Thomasville woman said Norwegian Cruise Line changed up its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

Alison Powell said after working throughout the pandemic, she acquired hundreds of hours in paid time off. The mother of two decided to take a Norwegian cruise with her husband and two sons, booking the trip back in 2020, paying it off in January 2021 and scheduling the cruise for October.

“In April, they implemented a policy prohibiting all children under 12 from boarding, simply because they are ineligible for vaccinations,” said Powell.

Powell said she understand the importance of safety protocols, and shared that her family is fully vaccinated, with the exception of her 11-year-old son who is currently not eligible.

“Anybody prior to this policy was offered a refund and if we wanted to rebook for a later date, we were charged extra money, a couple of hundred more for a later date for when our child was able to be vaccinated,” explained Powell.

In a Facebook message to WCTV, Powell said to rebook the trip, the cruise line is requiring an additional $500 fee to be paid, which she said she and her family cannot afford after already spending all she had saved up to book the trip.

“If they had swabbed the children, the ones who were booked prior to the policy, that would be fair,” said Powell. “Or keeping the same price for the same time a year later would have been fair. However they just completely disregarded our hard earned time as well as charged more and that’s not fair.”

After reaching out to the cruise line, Powell said she kept hearing from consultants that the new policy would stand. After formally filing a complaint on July 14, she said she was told it could take up to 30 days before she heard something back.

WCTV did reach out to Norwegian Cruise Line for a response to the claims and an opportunity to discuss the policy, but was unable to reach anyone.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.