Advertisement

Turner Center for the Arts awarded grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia arts organization was one of a lucky few in the state to get a COVID-Relief grant.

In the hopes of helping organizations get back on their feet from the pandemic, the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission was one of over 200 in Georgia awarded a grant from the Georgia Council for the Arts.

The $15,000 grant is for operations at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. That includes paying staff, artists that teach at the center and any other function expenses.

Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.
Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.(WALB)

“The whole purpose of the grant, at the state level, is to continue the efforts of the centers that support arts. They realize how important and how vital it is to the quality of life in our communities, so this money was designated to help specifically art organizations,” said Sementha Mathews, the executive director.

In total, $2 million dollars was awarded to arts organizations throughout the state.

The Georgia Council for the Arts uses peer review panels to judge and review applications. Panelists are council members and professionals experienced in the arts.

Grant recipients include theaters, dance companies, museums, cities, colleges and art-related organizations.

Mathews said they’re grateful for this award.

Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.
Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $2.5 million of Office of Economic Vitality funding is going toward the development...
MANGO A GO: Plans ripen for ‘Project Mango’ Tallahassee fulfillment center
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
Tinessa Hogan, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal
A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
6 people, including 4 girls, hurt in Monday morning Capital Circle crash

Latest News

Tallahassee woman reopens business after food truck was stolen months ago
In previous years, more than 200 participants registered for the event and hundreds of...
Annual Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta begins Friday in Wakulla County
Terrance McPherson is the first to receive the Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship.
Rickards High senior is 1st to receive Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship
Rickards High senior receives Mercedes Hall Thomas Scholarship
Faith Kirn, an English teacher at Leon High School, has been selected as WCTV's Teacher of the...
WCTV Teacher of the Month: Faith Kirn of Leon High School