Advertisement

UPDATE: Man found on N. Monroe St. dies, police investigating as homicide

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with...
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with life-threatening injuries on North Monroe Street Tuesday morning.(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds was found on North Monroe Street Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the victim died from his injuries Friday. He was found in the 2700 block of N. Monroe St. around 7 a.m. Tuesday. At the time, police described his injuries as “life-threatening.”

Tuesday morning, a portion of Lake Shore Drive was blocked off near the intersection of N. Monroe St., by the corner of the Chevron Gas Station. A forensic team was at the scene at that time as well.

“This is still an open and active case and details will be provided as they become available for release,” TPD wrote on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Leon County Booking Report: July 15, 2021
A key witness was on the stand Thursday afternoon in the corruption trial of Tallahassee...
Key witness testifies in J.T. Burnette corruption trial

Latest News

Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies report 8 vehicle burglaries in the last week
Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
Burnette trial delayed after unvaccinated juror possibly exposed to COVID-19
Former Florida Elections Commission lawyer indicted on child porn charges
What’s Brewing? July 16, 2021