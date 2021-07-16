UPDATE: Man found on N. Monroe St. dies, police investigating as homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a homicide after a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds was found on North Monroe Street Tuesday morning.

According to the department, the victim died from his injuries Friday. He was found in the 2700 block of N. Monroe St. around 7 a.m. Tuesday. At the time, police described his injuries as “life-threatening.”

Tuesday morning, a portion of Lake Shore Drive was blocked off near the intersection of N. Monroe St., by the corner of the Chevron Gas Station. A forensic team was at the scene at that time as well.

“This is still an open and active case and details will be provided as they become available for release,” TPD wrote on Twitter.

