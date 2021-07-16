Advertisement

Valdosta programs aim to decrease chances of sewage spills after heavy rain

City crews work to clean sewers.
City crews work to clean sewers.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Rain from Tropical Storm Elsa led to sewage spills at several manholes in Valdosta and the city is working on improvement efforts to the sewer system to help prevent issues in the future.

City leaders said it’s hard to control the issue when there’s quick and heavy rainfall.

“So, right now we put out a cleanouts program in effect and what we do is go out, have crews go and check out all cleanouts. That’s a big source of ‘I & I’ (inflow and infiltration) and people don’t realize it,” said Sheldon Irvin, the Central Line superintendent.

The city said preventing sewage spills continues to be a top priority.

Cleanouts can be found anywhere, including private property. Irvin said they serve as an access point to underground sewers. Without a cap, rainwater, debris and even small animals can get into the sewer system and can lead to backups in your home or city sewer lines.

Cleanouts must have caps on.
Cleanouts must have caps on.(WALB)

With the Cap the Cleanout program, utility crews go around and check if any are missing or damaged.

The caps will be replaced.

“We also have implemented a creek crossing. We have crews that go out and check your manholes that are crossing creeks, check the line and make sure, try to tighten up the system and make sure the system is closed,” explained Irvin.

The utility department has three trucks operating daily that go through the entire city and clean out sewers.

Valdosta has a new device that will help monitor water flow in the sewer system.
Valdosta has a new device that will help monitor water flow in the sewer system.(WALB)

In addition, the department also has an ongoing River Sampling Program that tests waters before, during and after major rain events.

They continue to install generators at lift stations to ensure constant operation during power failures.

To help avoid spills in future storm events, you’re encouraged to make sure your cleanouts have a cap.

If it’s damaged or missing, notify the city.

Any issue can also be reported on the Valdosta Click n Fix app.

The utility department said everything that happened last week was identified and cleaned up.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A battle is brewing within the Leon County School District, stemming from allegations that...
Chiles High School principal fighting back after being given 2-week suspension
Madison King
Nashville woman sentenced on child pornography charges
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
Burnette trial delayed after unvaccinated juror possibly exposed to COVID-19
A key witness was on the stand Thursday afternoon in the corruption trial of Tallahassee...
Key witness testifies in J.T. Burnette corruption trial

Latest News

A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of gun by convicted felon
Some Franklin County residents say they are going weeks at a time without receiving their mail.
Franklin Co. residents speak out about mailing service issues with USPS
Meteorologist Hannah Messier takes a look at the forecast for your evening of Friday, July 16,...
Hannah’s Friday Evening Forecast: July 16, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that occurred just before...
Tallahassee police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Changes are on the way at the Leon County Jail in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leon Co. Jail transitioning away from in-person visits, families upset they haven’t seen loved ones