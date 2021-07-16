Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached Friday afternoon for a man standing trial in connection to two 2018 Pelham shooting deaths.

Horace “Chucky” Ross III was found guilty on two counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Ross was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was sentenced to 20 years for one voluntary manslaughter count and 20 years for the second, which is to be served consecutively.

The remaining five years are from possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which is also to be served consecutively. Ross was also sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault, which is to be served concurrently with the first voluntary manslaughter count.

The aggravated assault and firearm possession counts stem from an October 2019 trial. At that trial, a mistrial was declared on the malice murder charges Ross was facing after a jury was unable to reach a verdict. Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime at that trial.

In the 2019 trial and the trial from this week, Ross faced juries in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23.

The two men died after a shooting that happened on Cannon Street in Pelham in December 2018.

