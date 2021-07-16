Advertisement

Verdict reached in Pelham murder trial

Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two...
Horace “Chucky” Ross III, in this 2019 file photo at an October trial, was found guilty of two counts of voluntary manslaughter.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was reached Friday afternoon for a man standing trial in connection to two 2018 Pelham shooting deaths.

Horace “Chucky” Ross III was found guilty on two counts of voluntary manslaughter.

Ross was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was sentenced to 20 years for one voluntary manslaughter count and 20 years for the second, which is to be served consecutively.

The remaining five years are from possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which is also to be served consecutively. Ross was also sentenced to 20 years for aggravated assault, which is to be served concurrently with the first voluntary manslaughter count.

The aggravated assault and firearm possession counts stem from an October 2019 trial. At that trial, a mistrial was declared on the malice murder charges Ross was facing after a jury was unable to reach a verdict. Ross was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime at that trial.

In the 2019 trial and the trial from this week, Ross faced juries in connection to the deaths of Dennarius Johnson, 21, and Steven Freeman, 23.

The two men died after a shooting that happened on Cannon Street in Pelham in December 2018.

Trial coverage from earlier this week:
Opening statements begin in Pelham murder trial
Second day of Pelham murder trial begins with mistrial request

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found with...
UPDATE: Man found on N. Monroe St. dies, police investigating as homicide
The Tallahassee Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that occurred just before...
Tallahassee police investigating Friday afternoon shooting
Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
Burnette trial delayed after unvaccinated juror possibly exposed to COVID-19
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man and a woman Wednesday following a drug...
LCSO finds cocaine, guns, nearly $5K in cash during drug, weapons investigation
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies report 8 vehicle burglaries in the last week

Latest News

A Perry man, 31, was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in Taylor County, the...
Perry man killed in early Saturday car crash
The sun was out in many locations Saturday morning, but will rain chances remain? Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 17
Leon County Booking Report: July 17, 2021
The sun was out in many locations Saturday morning, but will rain chances remain? Meteorologist...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 17
It was a hot Friday afternoon in a hard-to-reach part of the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area...
‘It’s horrible’: an inside look at the Big Bend’s latest manatee death