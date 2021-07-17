$10 million worth of bridge replacements slated for SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Millions of dollars will be spent replacing old bridges in Southwest Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Here’s what will be replaced:

State Route (SR) 64 over the Satilla River east of Pearson in Atkinson County. The existing bridge was built in 1960. The new bridge will be built to the west. This contract was recently awarded and construction hasn’t started. It is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

SR 45 over Dry Creek north of Iron City in Seminole County. The existing bridge was built in 1972. This is another recently-awarded contract so construction hasn’t started. It will require a detour because the replacement will be built in the same location as the existing bridge. Construction is scheduled to be complete in summer 2022.

First Kolomoki Road over North Prong Kolomoki Creek on the Clay and Early county line. The existing bridge was built in 1963. The road closed July 13 and the contractor is allowed to keep the road closed for 120 days.

Recreation Camp Road over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County. The existing bridge was built in 1966. The road is scheduled to close on or around July 19 and will be closed for approximately 120 days.

