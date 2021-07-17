Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, July 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunshine was fairly abundant Saturday morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia, but the clearer sky has consequently made the temperatures increase at a faster rate. Slightly drier air aloft is forecast to temper rain chances slightly to, though not eliminate them. Sea-breeze-driven thunderstorms and showers are expected to fire up in the afternoon and early evening with highs ranging from near 90 on the coast to the mid 90s inland.

Rain chances increase slightly Sunday as a little more atmospheric moisture increases with high temperatures the same as Saturday’s. The odds of rain will be at 50%.

An approaching trough of low pressure aloft and a cold front, as well as increased atmospheric moisture, will increase rain chances a little more to start the work week with the highest odds at 60% Tuesday. Highs will be closer to 90 degrees with lows in the 70s. The mid-level lift will subside somewhat by late week, but the moisture will likely linger and keep rain chances between 40% and 50% with highs from near 90 to the lower 90s.

