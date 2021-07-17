Advertisement

FWC: 10-day blue crab trap closure period in Big Bend coming up

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding crabbers that a 10-day blue crab trap closure period will begin July 20 in the Big Bend.

Both recreational and commercial blue crab traps in state waters from Hernando through Wakulla counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay, must be removed from the water before July 20, the first day of a 10-day trap closure, according to an FWC press release. While state waters extend to 9 nautical miles offshore in the Gulf, the blue crab trap closures include only state waters extending to 3 nautical miles offshore.

This closure will give groups authorized by the FWC the opportunity to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the waters.

FWC said traps may be placed back in the water in this area starting on July 30. Until then, blue crabs may be harvested with other gear such as dip nets and fold-up traps. Blue crab harvesters may also use standard blue crab traps during the closure if the traps are attached to a dock or other private property.

There are six regional closures total: three in even-numbered years on the east coast and three in odd-numbered years on the Gulf coast and in south Florida, according to FWC. This closure is one of three regional, 10-day blue crab trap closures this year.

Find more information on this closure by clicking here.

