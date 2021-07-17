Hannah’s Saturday, July 17th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tonight, we’ll have a partly clear sky with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a mix of sunshine and clouds. Scattered showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures will also be warm tomorrow in the low 90s, with heat indexes in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure to drink lots of water if you have outdoor plans.

Chances for showers increase next week as a front moves into the southeastern United States. This will help cool temperatures into the upper 80s through the middle of next week. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by the end of the week.

