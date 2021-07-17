‘It’s horrible’: an inside look at the Big Bend’s latest manatee death

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s state marine mammal, the manatee, is as beloved as it is fragile, as anglers along the Taylor County coast discovered this week.

Families were out fishing in the Big Bend Wildlife Management area, near the Hickory Mound Unit, when they discovered a struggling group of manatees and called in wildlife officials to help.

Madison County resident Catherine Williams was the first to spot them.

“I noticed something strange sticking out of the water, and I was like, ‘surely that’s not a manatee sticking out of the water this far in shore,’” recalled Williams.

But, it was. In fact, Williams said she stumbled onto 10 of them, including three calves.

“I never seen anything like that in my life, and I’ve seen a lot,” said Williams. “We’ve seen porpoises come up there, but never anything like this”

Williams said by the afternoon, the rest were finally able to free themselves. This was confirmed the next day by FWC officials, who investigated Friday.

At least 11 dead manatees have been discovered in the Big Bend in 2021, on set to shatter the previous annual local record of 13. The scale is even more staggering across the state; 850 reported deaths have been reported, smashing the previous year-long record in July.

The FWC labeled that an “unusual mortality event” and said they’re adding more resources to investigate root causes, but said a reduction in seagrass beds for food could be a leading factor.

For Williams, it’s a sad reality for a place she’s loved for a lifetime.

“It was just something I never thought I’d see, and I hope I never see again,” Williams said.

FWC will investigate to determine cause of death for that manatee Friday, and as for why so many were in an unusual spot, Williams said an official on site Thursday wondered if Tropical Storm Elsa played a role in bringing them so far in shore, but that’s to be determined.

