Liberty County in need of a new jail

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty County Jail is the second oldest jail in the state and according to the Sheriff, they are facing enormous problems.

“We are in need of a new jail there is no doubt about that,” said Liberty County Sheriff Buddy Money.

One issue officials face is monitoring inmates on the second floor.

“It is a two-story jail. The only way that we monitor the inmates that are on the second floor is basically with cameras and you have monitors that you have to stare at all of the time,” said Sheriff Money.

A second issue includes not having separate cells for those who are on suicide watch and need to be monitored.

“We put them in there and then we can monitor them like you are supposed to but it is not designed for that. We don’t have that,” added Sheriff Money.

The jail is connected to the Liberty County Courthouse and if the facility were to catch on fire the recreation yard is not large enough to secure the inmates in.

“So if the jail were to catch on fire there is nowhere to put the inmates so they do not walk away,” said Sheriff Money.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Monday they are working with the Department of Environmental Protection to lease land to Liberty County to build a new jail facility.

“I think if we do it right and everything is done properly, then hopefully it will last for at least 50 years. That is what the goal is, you don’t even know because things change over the years. You just have to go with what you have at the time,” Sherriff Money said.

Sheriff Money said when the land lease is approved, the next step is to get the money to build the facility.

