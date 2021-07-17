Perry man killed in early Saturday car crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Perry man, 31, was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in Taylor County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on US Highway 98.

While traveling east on US Hwy 98, a silver Ford pickup truck, which was towing a trailer loaded with a side-by-side UTV, traveled onto the south shoulder and overturned, according to FHP.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. A second occupant, another Perry man, 20, was transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

