Perry man killed in early Saturday car crash

A Perry man, 31, was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in Taylor County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.(Gray Media)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Perry man, 31, was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in Taylor County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on US Highway 98.

While traveling east on US Hwy 98, a silver Ford pickup truck, which was towing a trailer loaded with a side-by-side UTV, traveled onto the south shoulder and overturned, according to FHP.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. A second occupant, another Perry man, 20, was transported to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

