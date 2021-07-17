Saturday Seafood Mix on Grits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to share her Seafood Mix on Grits recipe.

Ingredients

1 Green & Red Peppers sliced

1 onion sliced

2 cups Heavy cream

4 tablespoons Flour

2 sticks Butter

Cajun seasoning

Smoked paprika

Garlic

Salt

Pepper

1/2 LB Shrimps peel & devein

1 Lobster tail cut into bites

1/2 cup Crab meat

Grits of your choice

Please note when cooking your grits make sure they are stiff not creamy

Instructions

Melt butter in skillet

Sauté peppers and onions until tender

Remove sautéed vegetables from skillet

Add more butter to melt

Add flour stirring until there are no clumps

Whisk in heavy cream

Add seasons and seafood

Let simmer on low for 5-10 minutes

Serve over grits

