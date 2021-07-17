Saturday Seafood Mix on Grits
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cherry Rankin joins the Good Morning Show to share her Seafood Mix on Grits recipe.
Ingredients
1 Green & Red Peppers sliced
1 onion sliced
2 cups Heavy cream
4 tablespoons Flour
2 sticks Butter
Cajun seasoning
Smoked paprika
Garlic
Salt
Pepper
1/2 LB Shrimps peel & devein
1 Lobster tail cut into bites
1/2 cup Crab meat
Grits of your choice
Please note when cooking your grits make sure they are stiff not creamy
Instructions
Melt butter in skillet
Sauté peppers and onions until tender
Remove sautéed vegetables from skillet
Add more butter to melt
Add flour stirring until there are no clumps
Whisk in heavy cream
Add seasons and seafood
Let simmer on low for 5-10 minutes
Serve over grits
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.