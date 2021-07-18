Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts Walmart giveaway in Havana

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pandemic is still tough on families.

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach held a free giveaway in Havana.

All the items were donated to the organization.

Everything from toys, clothes, household items, and electronics were all up for grabs.

Organizers say they want to give families a helping hand during uncertain times.

“It helps a lot. Because we have a lot of families right now that are still struggling. A lot of them don’t have jobs. A lot don’t have of jobs have closed up and yes, we have fully opened up but we’re still open but not really open because the pandemic is constantly hitting us very hard,” said Anissa Butler, the president of Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach.

All the items were donated by Cato Fashions, as well as Walmart stores in Bainbridge, Quincy, and Crawfordville.

