CCSO makes drug bust during traffic stop, finds crystal meth

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office made a drug bust during a traffic stop Saturday night.

Heather Terry was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by convicted felon, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia .

The arrest happened around 7 p.m. when a CCSO deputy saw a car with a broken windshield obstructing the view of the driver. The deputy then followed the vehicle to conduct a traffic stop and observed the vehicle cross the white line onto the grass shoulder three times prior to initiating his emergency lights.

After making contact with the driver, Terry, the deputy observed “unusual behavior that appeared to be indicative of someone under the influence of drugs,” according to CCSO.

Terry advised that she did not have a driver license and produced an ID card instead.

The deputy contact the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force due to Terry’s behavior, who interviewed her and observed exaggerated facial expressions, teeth grinding, restlessness and issues standing without the support of leaning against the vehicle.

CCSO said Terry gave consent to search the vehicle upon request. On the rear floorboard, deputies located a Costa sunglasses case that contained a glass pipe with burnt methamphetamine residue.

A small baggie that contained approximately 3.17 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a small metal case was located on the passenger seat containing a small amount of green Marijuana and eleven .22LR rounds of ammunition.

It was also determined that Heather Terry is a convicted Felon and currently on state drug offender probation. Terry was placed under arrest and transported to the Calhoun County Jail for booking.

