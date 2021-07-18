Celebration of life held for FSU professor Dr. Jay Rayburn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dr. Jay Rayburn was a beloved professor at Florida State University. Family, friends and colleagues came together Saturday to celebrate the life of Dr. Rayburn after losing his battle to cancer.

“Jay and I were friends for over 35-years,” explained Gary Heald. “We worked together we had a chance to travel together. He was the type of friend that we all need to have.”

The ceremony was held at Doak Campbell Stadium where many of the people impacted by Rayburn gathered to share stories and memories of the late professor.

“He loved my mom, he was so dedicated to her. He loved you, Katie. He was so proud of you and he never missed the opportunity to lift either of us up,” said Jane Rayburn, one of Rayburn’s daughters.

The 73-year-old was remembered for his devotion to his students and helping shape careers in the field of public relations. Others shared his love for storytelling and jokes.

Heald said of all the good things to remember about him Rayburn, he wants people to know he lived a happy life.

“His life was, I think, defined by joy and a robust love of life. He was one of the happiest people you’ll ever meet, and he made more people happy around him. That’s really a gift,” Heald said.

The Florida State School of Communications and Information will create a professorship in Rayburn’s name to support an educator in the field of public relations.

