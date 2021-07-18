Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There were a few more clouds to start the day in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday with a few coastal showers. With a little more atmospheric moisture Sunday morning than 24 hours prior, according to data from the weather balloon data from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the normal afternoon sea breeze and potentially some mid-level lift, rain chances will be slightly higher Sunday afternoon. Highs will range from near 90 on the coast to the middle 90s inland. Rain odds will be near 50% area-wide.

An approaching cold front, a trough of low pressure aloft, and more atmospheric moisture will spike the odds of mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances Monday through Tuesday will be near 70% with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The rain chances will drop slightly to 60% Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90.

Global models were not quite consistent late week with respect to smaller-scale setups that may increase rain chances, but they have been nearly consistent with keeping the higher atmospheric moisture in place across the region. For now, confidence and rain coverage is being kept at 50% Friday and Saturday with highs from near 90 to the lower 90s.

