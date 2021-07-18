Advertisement

FDLE Commissioner: Florida deputies making ‘a real difference in the lives of Floridians’ while deployed to southern border

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement deputies that were deployed to the southern border of Texas are making “a real difference in the lives of Floridians,” according to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Swearingen said, “Working in Texas, Florida law enforcement officers have assisted with more than 100 criminal arrests for human smuggling, drugs, and stolen vehicles.

In June, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed for state law enforcement agencies to send reinforcements to the southern borders in Texas and Arizona. “America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” said Gov. DeSantis at a Pensacola press conference. “The Biden Administration ended policies implemented by President Trump that were curbing illegal immigration, securing our border, and keeping Americans safe. Governors Abbott and Ducey recently sent out a call for help to every state in the nation, needing additional law enforcement manpower and other resources to aid with border security. I’m proud to announce today that the state of Florida is answering the call. Florida has your back.”

According to Swearingen, “From our intelligence, we know some of these criminals were coming to Florida. At a time when many of our communities are seeing increases in meth and fentanyl-related deaths, our ability to help our counterparts in Texas, may make a real difference in the lives of Floridians.”

Saturday afternoon, Gov. DeSantis visited this border alongside Texas Governor Greg Abbott and several Florida elected officials. You can watch a talkback of this visit on WCTV’s Facebook page, which was streamed live, by clicking here.

