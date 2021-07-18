Hannah’s Sunday, July 18th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Good Evening! Showers and storms will linger through the evening and into the early overnight hours. Otherwise, tonight we’ll have a partly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 70s.

Tomorrow we’ll wake up to a partly cloudy sky. More widespread showers and storms are possible due to an upper-level wave moving in from the northwest. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Monday thanks to the rain, climbing into the upper 80s and maybe the low 90s.

Chances for widespread showers and storms continue throughout the week due to a cold front that will stall just to our northwest. Your umbrella will come in handy over the next few days. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

