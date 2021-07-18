Lanes blocked at I-10 Eastbound in Madison Co. due to ‘major’ incident
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Lanes of traffic are blocked on Interstate-10 Eastbound just before mile marker 260 in Madison County due to a ‘major’ incident, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
The incident happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday. First responders are on scene. By 1:25 p.m., all lanes were traffic are blocked. By 1:47 p.m., just the left lane of traffic was blocked.
Is is currently unclear if there are any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
