Pop Up Mall gives local vendors opportunities to sell their products

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local vendors and businesses had the opportunity to sell their items at a Tallahassee pop up mall.

The pop-up mall is a chance to put small businesses in the spotlight.

Many of them sell their products online, but now this gives the vendors an opportunity to have face-to-face interaction with potential new customers.

“It builds that relationship between me and that customer. And I love just being able to speak to a person and have a conversation and get to know their likes, their dislikes, and etc. And just for an individual to know who I am as a inspired entrepreneur and business owner,” said Dashika Smith, the co-founder of Tallahassee pop up mall.

The pop-up mall takes places once a month. The next event is scheduled for Aug. 7.

If you are interested in being a vendor you can visit here. {https://creativibevenue.com/tallahassee-popup-mall}

