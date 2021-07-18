Advertisement

Woman left with serious injuries after crashing into utility pole in Liberty Co.

A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole...
A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole Saturday night in Liberty County.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole Saturday night in Liberty County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at State Road 12 and NW Lake Mystic Duggar Road.

The woman was driving in the southbound lane of travel on State Road 12 when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the car’s front collided with a standing utility pole before rotating counterclockwise, across the west grass shoulder, before colliding with a fence.

FHP said the driver “operated in a careless manner, which, contributed to the cause of the crash.”

The woman was transported by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Perry man, 31, was killed in an early Saturday morning car crash in Taylor County, the...
Perry man killed in early Saturday car crash
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man and a woman Wednesday following a drug...
LCSO finds cocaine, guns, nearly $5K in cash during drug, weapons investigation
DC Police release video in shooting of six year old girl
$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC
It was a hot Friday afternoon in a hard-to-reach part of the Big Bend Wildlife Management Area...
‘It’s horrible’: an inside look at the Big Bend’s latest manatee death
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

Latest News

Dr. Jay Rayburn was a beloved professor at Florida State University. Family, friends and...
Celebration of life held for FSU professor Dr. Jay Rayburn
In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Swearingen said, “Working in Texas, Florida law...
FDLE Commissioner: Florida deputies making ‘a real difference in the lives of Floridians’ while deployed to southern border
Get those umbrellas and raincoats out. An unsettled pattern is forecast to set up for the start...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, July 18
Two young brothers are popping up on the Tallahassee small business scene.
Tallahassee brothers turn lemons into lemonade with business of their own