Woman left with serious injuries after crashing into utility pole in Liberty Co.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole Saturday night in Liberty County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at State Road 12 and NW Lake Mystic Duggar Road.

The woman was driving in the southbound lane of travel on State Road 12 when she failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the car’s front collided with a standing utility pole before rotating counterclockwise, across the west grass shoulder, before colliding with a fence.

FHP said the driver “operated in a careless manner, which, contributed to the cause of the crash.”

The woman was transported by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment.

