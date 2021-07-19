Advertisement

Former FSU fullback James Coleman hosting community giveback weekend

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former FSU fullback and current sports radio host is returning home to Tallahassee for a community giveback weekend.

Florida High alum and former New Orleans Saint James Coleman is celebrating his birthday by giving back to his hometown with a food distribution and backpack giveaway event on Saturday, July 24. Coleman will also host a youth football camp on Sunday, July 25.

In 2020, Coleman handed out more than 200 free backpacks filled with school supplies, and he provided more than 300 families with food. This year, he plans to give even more, to students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

He says he knows the community is still working to overcome the hardships COVID-19 created. Additionally, he wants to ensure youth in his hometown have the food and resources they need to thrive in the classroom and on the football field.

Saturday’s drive-through backpack giveaway and food distribution will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bond Elementary School. Although the event is free, registration is required ahead of time. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible.

The youth football camp is scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at FAMU DRS. The camp is free and open to players from 7 to 15 years old.

You can register for the events at this link.

