FSU’s Amari Gainer named to Bednarik Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Florida State redshirt sophomore linebacker Amari Gainer has been named to the 27th annual Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List, which was announced on Monday. The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the college defensive player of the year.

The Tallahassee native led FSU with 65 tackles last season and also made 5.0 for loss with 0.5 sack, one forced fumble and three quarterback hurries. His tackles production was paced by three double-digit tackle games, including a career-high 12 stops at North Carolina State. He recorded 11 tackles with one forced fumble at No. 5 Notre Dame and also made 10 tackles, including a career-high-tying 2.5 for loss, in the season opener against Georgia Tech.

Gainer has appeared in 26 games and recorded 134 tackles, including 12.0 for loss with 4.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. Gainer has been named to the ACC Honor Roll each of the past two years.

The Bednarik Award watch list is comprised of 90 candidates on the defensive side of the ball. Last year’s winner Zaven Collins (Tulsa) and fellow finalists Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Notre Dame) and Patrick Surtain II (Alabama) have all moved on to the NFL.

The list features two returning semifinalists from 2020, Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati) and Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame). There are 11 schools that have two candidates on the Bednarik watch list.

The full Bednarik Award Watch List can be found below:

Bednarik Award Watch List (247Noles)

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Bednarik Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, who is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

FSU has never had a player win the Bednarik Award.

