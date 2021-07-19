FSU’s McKenzie Milton named to Maxwell Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Noles) - Florida State redshirt senior quarterback McKenzie Milton has been named to the 85th Maxwell Award Watch List, which was announced on Monday. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football.

Milton is a graduate transfer from UCF who joined the Seminoles this past December.

Prior to his arrival at FSU, he led the Knights to a 27-6 record and two AAC championships, including an undefeated 2017 campaign, as a starter. He is the only two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year in conference history, finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy vote in 2018 and eighth in 2017 and was a 2018 finalist for the Sullivan Award presented to the outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. The Kapolei, Hawai’i, native has appeared in 33 games and is 630-of-1,020 passing for 8,683 yards and 72 touchdowns with 1,078 yards and 20 touchdowns on 280 rushing attempts, for a total of 9,761 yards of total offense.

The Maxwell Award watch list will once again incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) programs and conferences from coast to coast, and will feature fresh faces, as 2020 winner DeVonta Smith (Alabama) and finalists Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Mac Jones (Alabama) have all moved on to the NFL.

The list features six returning semifinalists from 2020 including Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Grayson McCall (Coastal Carolina), Breece Hall (Iowa State), D’Eriq King (Miami), Sam Howell (North Carolina), and Dillon Gabriel (UCF). The full list consists of 80 players, with 14 schools having two players represented.

The full Maxwell Award Watch List can be found below:

Maxwell Award Watch List (247Noles)

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 1, 2021, while the three finalists for the Maxwell Award will be unveiled November 22, 2021. The winners of the 2021 Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 9, 2021. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on March 11, 2022.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell. The award is presented by the Maxwell Football Club.

Former FSU quarterback Charlie Ward won the Maxwell Award in 1993. He is the lone past winner of the award for the Seminoles.

FSU has not yet named a starting quarterback for their season-opening game against Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 5th.

From July 19th to July 30th, 16 award watch lists will be unveiled by the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Here is a rundown of the dates for each watch list, each award and what the award is presented for:

July 19: Bednarik Award and Maxwell Award

The Bednarik Award is presented to the college defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club. FSU linebacker Amari Gainer made the Watch List. More here.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the college player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club.

July 20: Davey O’Brien Award

The Davey O’Brien Award is presented to the nation’s best quarterback by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

July 21: Doak Walker Award

The Doak Walker Award is presented to the nation’s premier running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum.

July 22: Biletnikoff Award

The Biletnikoff Award is presented to the nation’s outstanding college receiver by the Tallahassee (Fla.) Quarterback Club Foundation.

July 23: Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy

The Mackey Award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding tight end by Friends of John Mackey.

The Rimington Trophy is presented to the nation’s premier center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

July 26: Jim Thorpe Award and Butkus Award

The Jim Thorpe Award is presented to the nation’s best defensive back by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

The Butkus Award is presented to the nation’s best linebacker by the Butkus Foundation.

July 27: Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski Trophy

The Outland Trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte (N.C.) Touchdown Club.

July 28: Lou Groza Award and Ray Guy Award

The Lou Groza Award is presented to the nation’s top place-kicker by the Palm Beach County (Fla.) Sports Commission.

The Ray Guy Award is presented to the college punter of the year by the Augusta (Ga.) Sports Council.

July 29: Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy

The Paul Hornung Award is presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville (Ky.) Sports Commission.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement by the All Sports Association of Fort Walton Beach (Fla)

July 30: Walter Camp Award

The Walter Camp Award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding player by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

