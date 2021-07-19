Advertisement

A Gainesville woman is in jail after leaving her infant in a hot car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after she left her infant in a hot car for more than half an hour.

According to Gainesville Police Department, they got a call a child was left in a Ford Expedition at Celebration Pointe around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

TRENDING STORY: MCSO: Deputies arrest a woman for reporting a false rape in March in an attempt to gain U.S. citizenship

When deputies and Alachua County Fire rescue arrived they treated the child who was in stable condition.

Sarah Brown admitted she forgot her child in the car while shopping.

Surveillance video showed the 31-year-old left her child in the vehicle for 33 minutes.

She’s charged with child neglect.

