Leon County Schools open virtual school applications for 2021-22 school year

(WCAX)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools opened applications for its digital academy for the 2021/22 school year on Monday.

Registration ends September 15.

Due to popular demand, open enrollment for the award-winning, K-12 Leon County Virtual School has been extended to...

Posted by Leon County Schools on Monday, July 19, 2021

“As we prepare to welcome students back to our campuses in August, we want our parents to know they have the number one online school in the State of Florida as an option if they choose to keep their student home in the Fall,” said Superintendent Rocky Hanna. “Our school system continues to offer parents options as we navigate the Covid-19 pandemic and the Leon County Virtual School is a wonderful choice for any student.”

From July 21-25, parents are asked to call the virtual school directly, rather than apply through the parent portal. That number is 850-487-7277.

For more information, click here.

