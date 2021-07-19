Quincy man arrested for harassing women at Walmart

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it arrested a 62-year-old man who was harassing women at a Walmart on Friday.

Officers responded to the store located at 1940 Pat Thomas Parkway when they received a call about a man confronting women in the store, QPD says. The women told police the man asked them to come home with him and he touched them “against their will,” the press release says.

QPD says the suspect was Jefferson Fenn. Fenn was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail on a charge of battery.

If you have a tip for QPD, you can contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.