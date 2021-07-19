Advertisement

Quincy man arrested for harassing women at Walmart

Jefferson Fenn was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail on a charge of battery.
Jefferson Fenn was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail on a charge of battery.(Quincy Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department says it arrested a 62-year-old man who was harassing women at a Walmart on Friday.

Officers responded to the store located at 1940 Pat Thomas Parkway when they received a call about a man confronting women in the store, QPD says. The women told police the man asked them to come home with him and he touched them “against their will,” the press release says.

QPD says the suspect was Jefferson Fenn. Fenn was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail on a charge of battery.

If you have a tip for QPD, you can contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Terry was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
CCSO makes drug bust during traffic stop, finds crystal meth
Lanes of traffic are blocked on Interstate-10 Eastbound just before mile marker 260 in Madison...
Lane blocked at I-10 Eastbound in Madison Co. due to ‘major’ incident
In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Swearingen said, “Working in Texas, Florida law...
FDLE Commissioner: Florida deputies making ‘a real difference in the lives of Floridians’ while deployed to southern border
Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2021
A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole...
Woman left with serious injuries after crashing into utility pole in Liberty Co.

Latest News

Day One of the JT Burnette trial consisted of jury selection and opening statements.
Burnette trial to resume Tuesday morning
Former Chiles High School distance runner Lily Williams will be representing the U.S. in the...
Former Chiles runner Williams taking to different track for 2020 Games
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville dog rescued from house fire
Florida High alum and former New Orleans Saint James Coleman is celebrating his birthday by...
Former FSU fullback James Coleman hosting community giveback weekend