Thomasville man rescued from house fire

Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man was rescued from a house fire Monday morning, according to the city’s fire chief.

Thomasville Fire Rescue Chief Tim Connell says his department got the call about a fire at a single-story home on Remington Avenue at 9:13 a.m. Two people managed to get out of the home on their own, Connell says.

During the primary search, firefighters found a man inside and pulled him out, according to Connell. The man was OK and taken to the hospital for monitoring.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes, and about a quarter of the house was damaged, Connell says. Firefighters did report heavy smoke damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

