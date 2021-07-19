Advertisement

Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it leaves the Port of Miami, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31.

According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.

Carnival says the policy must name the unvaccinated guest as the policyholder or beneficiary.

Unvaccinated guests without the required proof of travel insurance will not be allowed to board the ship, and no refunds will be provided.

The cruise line will waive the requirement for guests under the age of 12 since they are currently ineligible for vaccines.

Royal Caribbean is also implementing a similar policy for unvaccinated guests 12 and older sailing from Florida homeports starting Aug. 1.

According to Royal Caribbean officials, the travel insurance policy must have a minimum of $25,000 per person in medical expense coverage, $50,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and no COVID-19 exclusions.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Terry was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
CCSO makes drug bust during traffic stop, finds crystal meth
Lanes of traffic are blocked on Interstate-10 Eastbound just before mile marker 260 in Madison...
Lane blocked at I-10 Eastbound in Madison Co. due to ‘major’ incident
In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Swearingen said, “Working in Texas, Florida law...
FDLE Commissioner: Florida deputies making ‘a real difference in the lives of Floridians’ while deployed to southern border
Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2021
A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole...
Woman left with serious injuries after crashing into utility pole in Liberty Co.

Latest News

Elton John used the Steinway grand piano on tour for some 20 years.
Colts owner buys Elton John’s piano for $915,000
Thomasville Fire and Rescue (Source: WALB)
Thomasville man rescued from house fire
A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Saint Johns County Sheriff's deputies saved an unconscious driver in a sinking vehicle.
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire