30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring

MAYO, Fla. (WCTV) - Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Following several months of investigation, multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant in mid-July 2021 at 1915 SE Calhoun Road in Mayo, the press release says.

Officers serving the warrant found participants and spectators actively engaged in “the illegal blood sport of fighting or baiting of animals” and began arresting people immediately, FDACS says.

During the search, officers found three dead birds and seized 41 birds that were brought to the area “for the sole purpose of pitting them against each other in cruel fights to the death,” the release says.

Investigators say they also found several guns, a large amount of cash and illegal drugs.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says FDACS’ law enforcement officers work every day to stop crimes like this.

“Such abhorrent behavior will not be tolerated – be it illegal conduct hurting Floridians or cruelty against animals,” Fried says. “Thanks to our law enforcement team and partners, this ring was broken up and the individuals involved are being brought to justice.”

The following people were arrested in connection to the cockfighting ring (NOTE: One out of the 30 people arrested was a minor):

Mario Martinez Alvarez , 44, residence unknown Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Ronald Amburgy , 70, Ocala, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Juan Avilar , 35, Live Oak, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Octavio Besera , 37, Williston, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Preciliano Carrillo, Jr ., 34, Valdosta, Georgia Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Jesus Cavillio , 41, Valdosta, Georgia Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Angeles Diaz , 50, DeLeon Springs, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Thomas Equi , 62, Reddick, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Omar Alonzo Martinez-Gonzales , 44, Mayo, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Juan Gerardo Hernandez-Menendez , 36, Mayo, Florida Charges : Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Adela Monroy , 36, Mayo, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Alejando Moreno , 29, Live Oak, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Alejandro Landaverde Moreno , 22, Live Oak, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Anthony Thomas Moreno , 24, Satsuma, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Gonzalo Munoz , 52, Morriston, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Ismael Nava , 46, Valdosta, Georgia Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Jose De Jesus Martinez Nunez , 43, Astor, Florida Charges: Owning, possessing, or selling equipment for use in Animal Fighting - Third Degree Felony, one count Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Juan Hernandez Oviedo , 35, Live Oak, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Juan Manuel Hernandez Oviedo , 35, Mayo Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Renee Ruska Pelzman , 64, Ocala, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Juan Aguilar-Perez , 35, Live Oak, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Scott Phillips , 30, Lake City, Florida Charges: Owning, possessing, or selling equipment for use in Animal Fighting - Third Degree Felony, one count Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count Distribution of Cannabis (Weight 65 grams), Second Degree Felony, one count Felon in Possession of a Firearm (AR-15), Third Degree Felony, one count.

Rickie Ramirez , 29, Tampa, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count.

Jose Rodas , 39, Morrison, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Antonio Sanchez , 42, Ocala, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Jose Luis Cruz-Torres, 36, Pierson, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count Child neglect, Third Degree Felony, one count

Rene Turgios, 45, Mayo, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Reninel Tusio , 45 Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Reymundo Cruz Zarate , 52, Crescent City, Florida Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count

Juvenile Charges: Attending the fighting or baiting of animals, Third Degree Felony, one count



Officers from the following agencies contributed to the investigation:

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement

U.S. Department of Agriculture

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office

Florida Department of Corrections

