Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl victory at White House

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking one more victory lap. Tuesday, the team brought the Lombardi Trophy to the White House.

Bucs Quarterback Tom Brady said, “It was actually a very challenging season for a lot of reasons. But we bonded together, we worked really hard, we put all our individual agendas aside and we came together as a team.”

Team ownership and Florida political leaders also attended the ceremony.

The visit comes about five months after the team held a boat parade through Tampa Bay, days after the 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, which gave the Bucs franchise its first Super Bowl win since 2002.

After Tuesday’s ceremony, players shared their thoughts on the experience.

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin said, “I’ve always watched things like this when I was a kid, so to be a part of it, to be part of such a great team, to be able to win a championship, and to be able to be here is such an honor.”

Head Coach Bruce Arians has been part of White House visits in the past as an assistant coach, but this was his first as a head coach. Arians said, “It was an awesome visit, it just never gets old. When calling the players this spring, I thought possibly making this trip, a couple of them got very excited. It was kind of a spur of the moment thing, but I’m so happy it got done.”

Lineman Ndamukong Suh said, “That’s not afforded to everybody, so being able to accept that, and being part of this is really just an exciting piece of this. For me, going on my twelfth season now, it has been a long time coming to stay the least. So, I finally got the opportunity to do that, and I want to have another opportunity here probably next summer.”

The team will receive its Super Bowl rings during a ceremony this Thursday.

The team will then need to turn the page rather quickly as the Bucs have the option to start training camp for the 2021 season this Saturday. That’s a few days earlier than the league-wide July 27th camp opening.

