Carter-Smith wraps up testimony in Burnette corruption trial, undercover FBI agent to take stand

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony picked back up Tuesday morning in the JT Burnette trial.

The trial was paused last Friday after an unvaccinated juror was exposed to COVID-19. Judge Robert Hinkle announced Monday afternoon it would resume Tuesday morning. At the start of Tuesday’s proceedings, Judge Hinkle excused the juror. The juror’s COVID-19 test returned a negative result.

Paige Carter-Smith testified last Thursday; her cross-examination took more than two hours.

Burnette’s defense attorney, Gregory Kehoe, cross-examined Carter-Smith.

Kehoe asked Carter-Smith about her guilty plea, confirming she had pled guilty to three of the 47 counts against her.

The undercover FBI agents were posing as members of Southern Pines development in 2016. Carter-Smith testified that when she received the first $10,000 check from the company, she was “not knowingly” part of the scheme.

Kehoe also confirmed that Carter-Smith’s earliest meetings with government attorneys did not include testimony on the McKibbon project and KaiserKane.

“They asked if there was anything I knew that I thought would be relevant,” Carter-Smith said, explaining when that part of the case emerged.

Kehoe asked Carter-Smith if she had spoken with Maddox about the McKibbon project before her conversations with the prosecution.

“We have general conversations all the time,” said Carter-Smith, adding that her lawyers advised her not to talk with him about that specifically.

Kehoe pressed Carter-Smith about previous testimony, and she confirmed that she had lied under oath to the Florida Ethics Commission years ago.

He also asked why she purchased three burner cell phones.

“I didn’t want everyone in the world listening to conversations about my personal life, with my kids, my sister, my father,” she said.

Carter-Smith testified that she gave former city manager Rick Fernandez a burner phone, but that the third phone she purchased was for Allie Fleming, Scott Maddox’s aide on the city commission.

She testified that she never communicated with Burnette via the burner phone and did not purchase one for him.

Carter-Smith testified that Erwin Jackson was “raising the temperature” in city hall.

She said in May 2013 they agreed to bring Gary Yordon in to help with the McKibbon project.

“I didn’t want to hurt McKibbon by having Jackson shoot at me and Governance,” she said. “It is my recollection that he [Maddox] felt like he had a conflict anyway.”

Kehoe also asked Carter-Smith about the contract with KaiserKane, inked in January of 2014.

She confirmed, matching previous testimony from other witnesses, that JT Burnette changed some of the contract to make it more favorable to KaiserKane.

Kehoe introduced text messages from April 2014 between Maddox and Yordon, showing serious financial troubles for Governance Services, which is Carter-Smith’s consulting firm.

Maddox wrote to Yordon that he had borrowed $100,000 from his mother, and “2/3 is gone.”

“If we are shutting down I need to know that,” Yordon replied.

“Don’t want to shut down but we will definitely be skipping paychecks unless something comes in,” Maddox texted back.

A June 2014 email between Carter-Smith and Yordon also confirmed “serious cash flow problems” at Governance.

Cross-examination of Carter-Smith wrapped up around 11:20; the prosecution then took more than an hour to redirect.

During redirect, the prosecution played a recording of a conversation between Carter-Smith, Maddox, and an undercover FBI agent at a “Downtown Getdown” in 2016.

Carter-Smith testified that her main job at the time was as Executive Director of the Downtown Improvement Authority, but said she still did some work at Governance.

In the recording, which is sprinkled with profanity, Maddox tells the undercover agents to send checks to Governance, and Carter-Smith agrees.

Carter-Smith tells the agent she doesn’t have a card with her, but he gives her his number, and she calls him. He then tells Maddox that he wants to take him to Vegas.

“I’m going to send a plane for you all,” says the undercover agent, who goes by the alias “Mike Sweet.” “Now that I have this number, now I know how to make things happen.”

“Yes, yes that’s how it works,” Carter-Smith replies in the recording.

When the prosecution asked what she meant, she says she’s implying that “I ran Scott’s life.”

Carter-Smith testified that five days later, Governance received its first check from Southern Pines Development.

An undercover FBI agent is expected to take the stand next. Court resumed at 1:20 p.m.

