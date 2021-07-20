Advertisement

Colquitt Regional program aimed at keeping psychiatrists in SWGA

During the panel, they discussed that changing the stigma and getting more psychiatrist within...
During the panel, they discussed that changing the stigma and getting more psychiatrist within the community and how it can help the work force.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Chamber’s forum in Tifton discussed improving Southwest Georgia’s workforce by making sure employees stay well. Not just physically, but mentally well.

During the panel, they discussed that changing the stigma and getting more psychiatrists within the community, can help the workforce.

CEO of Turning Point Hospital, Judy Payne, said one in five people suffer from a mental health disorder, two-thirds of them don’t get treatment.

She used two terms to describe those who suffer from a mental health disability in the workplace.

One being Absenteeism where the person’s symptoms are so severe, they can’t come to work.

The other is Presenteeism when someone can come to work but is not as engaged or productive because they’re suffering from untreated mental illness.

Judy Payne, CEO, Turning Point Hospital
Judy Payne, CEO, Turning Point Hospital(WALB)

“They could be the folks creating safety hazards in your facility. These are also the folks who are your most loyal, dependable, trusted employees, and they certainly all deserve care,” said Payne.

She said some ways you can address mental health in the workplace is simply to talk about it.

Also, make sure to send out emails letting your employees know what resources are available at work.

Colquitt Regional Medical Center is starting a residency program for psychiatrists.

Program Coordinator, Kristoff Cohran said this will bring more resources for people struggling with mental health to get the help they need.

Kristoff Cohran, Program Coordinator, Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Kristoff Cohran, Program Coordinator, Colquitt Regional Medical Center(WALB)

“With the hope that we can keep at least 50 percent of those participants in the residency program not only within our community but within the region ultimately within the state,” said Cohran.

He added it’s even more important to create resources when Georgia is ranked 47 out of 50 states for mental health issues.

They’re hoping this edition of the psychiatry program will help give more access to South Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Sheriff: deputies kill suspect during arrest attempt in Grady County
Thirty people were arrested in connection to an illegal cockfighting ring in Lafayette County,...
30 arrested in connection to Lafayette Co. cockfighting ring
The Tallahassee Police Department says it is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in the 3500...
Tallahassee police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on West Tennessee St.
Florida crossed the 100,000 mark Monday as the state added 2, 926 new coronavirus cases;...
Leon County, Florida seeing increase in COVID cases
FILE PHOTO: Paige Carter-Smith testified last Thursday; her cross-examination took more than...
Paige Carter-Smith and undercover FBI Agent ‘Mike Miller’ testify in Burnette trial

Latest News

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Emily and Jonathan Gonzalez are missing...
Missing Jackson County children found safe
Former FSU head coach Bowden diagnosed with terminal medical condition
FILE PHOTO: Thursday’s Shots at the Shop took place at Fade Barbershop on South Adams Street in...
TMH and CRMC: ‘We cannot stress enough the importance of becoming vaccinated’
A courtroom sketch of JT Burnette looking at an exhibit the defense team presented.
Burnette trial day 6: Undercover FBI agent testimony continues, juror dismissed for sleeping
Authorities had been looking for Paul Hayden in connection to a murder that happened in...
Tennessee man wanted for murder arrested in Tallahassee