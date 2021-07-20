Election offices and groups take steps to get citizens properly registered to vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As a part of an annual maintenance program list by law, the Leon County Supervisor of Elections announced they will be sending close to twelve thousand address confirmation final notices for their voters roll.

This maintenance program is just one of many to get everyone properly registered in the county, to the polls.

As election season inches closer and closer, election offices and groups are working to ensure people are properly registered.

The Leon County Supervisor of Elections office announced they were preparing to send out thousands of address confirmation final notices to ensure their voter roll is accurate.

“If someone has moved out of our county, especially into another state outside of Florida then they certainly cannot be on our voters registration rolls anymore if they’re not a resident of Florida,” explains Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley. “So this is that standard list maintenance.”

This yearly house keeping list, now made easier after Florida joined thirty states and the District of Columbia to become a member of the Electrical Registration Information Center, also known as ERIC, to have more efficiency.

“It decreases the cost for taxpayers. Less mailings going out to these voters who don’t even exist on our voter rolls so it’s just better all around,” shares Earley.

Groups like Big Bend Voting Rights are also working to help registered voters become up to date by going door to door.

“I emphasize the people who have moved and are not registered at the address they are living at now to change their address we can help to do that right then,” said Big Bend Voting Rights founder Bob Rackleff.

Rackleff says he wants to fight against what he calls voter oppression which starts with laws asking people to present even more documentation than before.

“They have a very hard time coming up with documents or getting to a polling place,” explained Rackleff. “I mean this is, they deserve every opportunity to vote and we need to make it easier to vote instead of harder.”

But both sides just hoping to make things easier for voters to get to the polls

The local election offices and groups say they are preparing people now so when it comes down to 2022, the voters will be ready.

The deadline to register in-person voting is July 25, 2022 and to register for mail-in ballots, the deadline is July 9, 2022.

