Explainer: The urban heat island effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s a weather term that some may not be very familiar with: The Urban Heat Island Effect. No, it’s not really an island. Nor is the term in reference to a hot new nightclub coming to town (not a bad name, though).

The urban heat island is an urbanized area that experiences higher temperatures than outlying areas, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In other words, the city is usually a bit hotter than the suburbs or rural surroundings.

Recent analysis from Climate Central showed how varying the change in temperature can be between a city and the outskirts of town. Using research published in 2020, Climate Central “created an index to evaluate the intensity of urban heat islands.”

They analyzed 159 cities in the U.S. by determining what kind of land cover was in each city such as paved roads and green space such as trees and grass, and how much of that city was covering each. Plants and trees can help cool the air as the leaves absorb some of the heat from the air, causing water to evaporate (a cooling process) from the leaves.

They also factored building height, which can impact how air moves through a city and how heat dissipates, as well as population density. A higher density of people, as one example, usually means more usage of air conditioning units that can add more heat to the outside air.

Other factors included reflection of light versus dark colored surfaces (albedo), and average width of the streets.

Climate Central’s analysis found that the average temperatures for between cities and their less-developed surroundings ranged from 5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit. The city on the top of the list was New Orleans, La. with a score of 8.94 degrees with albedo reflectivity and coverage of impermeable surfaces (e.g. roads, buildings, concrete, etc.) being the critical factors. Locations such as Miami and Chicago were tied at 7.24 degrees with building height being one of the factors.

Tallahassee did not fall on the top 20 list, and had an average temperature index score of 5.8 degrees.

A warming world due to human-induced carbon emissions would make the urban heat island worse. For example, one study found that urban sprawl, on top of climate change, would increase the average city temperature in the summer between 0.5 and 0.7 degrees Celsius and could be as high as 3 degrees in some locations.

The additional heating would cause an increased demand of air conditioning and, therefore, electricity, according to Climate Central. The extra energy usage would not only cause strain on families with lower incomes, but also contribute to adding more carbon in the atmosphere and add to the warming problem.

Long-term solutions for cutting down the heat in cities would include planting more trees. Climate Central also said that adding vegetation to roofs, or what is dubbed as green roofs, so that more shade and lower temperatures to the roof. Also adding reflective materials to roofs would help.

The City of Tallahassee does offer incentives to make roofs handle the heat better, according to the EPA. Installing a reflective metal or shingle “cool roofs” to reduce energy usage in the summer months would qualify for a loan through the city, among other improvements.

As climate change and urban sprawl threaten to make the city heat worse, there are ways to limit how hot it can get.

