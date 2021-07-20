FHP: 17-year-old dies in single-car crash early Monday morning in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old woman has died following a single-car crash early Monday morning in Franklin County.

FHP says the vehicle was traveling east on United States Highway 98 when it traveled off the roadway to the right.

Troopers say the driver steered to the left, overcorrecting, causing the car to rotate before traveling northeast into both lanes of State Road 30, traveling onto the north grass shoulder where the right side of the vehicle hit a utility poll.

Officials say the car was redirected clockwise and continued traveling in a northeast direction before colliding with a standing tree on the front-left side.

Troopers say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car.

According to FHP, the driver, who was not identified, died at Bay Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.