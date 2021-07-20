Advertisement

GBI investigating shooting in Grady County

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading a shooting investigation in Grady County, according to a spokesperson within the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

According to GCSO, the shooting happened Monday off Pine Park Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, or if anyone is in custody. The GCSO spokesperson said GBI investigators were on scene Monday night working the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heather Terry was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
CCSO makes drug bust during traffic stop, finds crystal meth
Lanes of traffic are blocked on Interstate-10 Eastbound just before mile marker 260 in Madison...
Lane blocked at I-10 Eastbound in Madison Co. due to ‘major’ incident
In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, Swearingen said, “Working in Texas, Florida law...
FDLE Commissioner: Florida deputies making ‘a real difference in the lives of Floridians’ while deployed to southern border
Leon County Booking Report: July 18, 2021
A Cottondale woman, 49, was left with ‘serious injuries’ after crashing into a utility pole...
Woman left with serious injuries after crashing into utility pole in Liberty Co.

Latest News

In this Tuesday, July 28, 2020 file photo, Rey Gomez cools off in the spray from a fire hydrant...
Explainer: The urban heat island effect
Recent analysis verified that the temperatures from the urban heart of many cities in the U.S.,...
Explainer: The urban heat island effect
It’s been almost three years since Hurricane Michael hit the Big Bend area, and one local...
Tallahassee church still struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Michael
South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC seeing increase in hospitalizations, COVID positive tests in those vaccinated