GBI investigating shooting in Grady County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading a shooting investigation in Grady County, according to a spokesperson within the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.

According to GCSO, the shooting happened Monday off Pine Park Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured, or if anyone is in custody. The GCSO spokesperson said GBI investigators were on scene Monday night working the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.