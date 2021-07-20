Advertisement

UPDATE: Power restored to most people after outages reported in Tallahassee

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says it has restored power to most of the customers who lost it Tuesday afternoon.

The city said on Twitter around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday that 4,350 customers had lost power after outages.

City crews managed to restore power to all but 650 of those customers by 2:20 p.m.

The city says the following areas were affected:

  • Walden
  • Buck Lake
  • Avondale
  • Mahan
  • Summit Lake
  • Hill N Dale
  • Miles Johnson
  • Chevy
  • Rutledge
  • Pedrick
  • Tung Hill
  • Thornton
  • Miccosukee
  • Welaunee
  • Argyle
  • Long & Winding
  • Edenfield
  • Buckwood
  • Vineland

You can check the city’s outage map for up-to-date information regarding power.

