UPDATE: Power restored to most people after outages reported in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says it has restored power to most of the customers who lost it Tuesday afternoon.

The city said on Twitter around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday that 4,350 customers had lost power after outages.

City crews managed to restore power to all but 650 of those customers by 2:20 p.m.

The city says the following areas were affected:

Walden

Buck Lake

Avondale

Mahan

Summit Lake

Hill N Dale

Miles Johnson

Chevy

Rutledge

Pedrick

Tung Hill

Thornton

Miccosukee

Welaunee

Argyle

Long & Winding

Edenfield

Buckwood

Vineland

You can check the city’s outage map for up-to-date information regarding power.

