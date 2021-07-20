UPDATE: Power restored to most people after outages reported in Tallahassee
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee says it has restored power to most of the customers who lost it Tuesday afternoon.
The city said on Twitter around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday that 4,350 customers had lost power after outages.
City crews managed to restore power to all but 650 of those customers by 2:20 p.m.
The city says the following areas were affected:
- Walden
- Buck Lake
- Avondale
- Mahan
- Summit Lake
- Hill N Dale
- Miles Johnson
- Chevy
- Rutledge
- Pedrick
- Tung Hill
- Thornton
- Miccosukee
- Welaunee
- Argyle
- Long & Winding
- Edenfield
- Buckwood
- Vineland
You can check the city’s outage map for up-to-date information regarding power.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.