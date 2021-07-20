Report: Former Seminole Akers to miss entire 2021 season after rupturing Achilles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State running back is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter says Akers ruptured his Achilles while working out.

Rams' RB Cam Akers ruptured his Achilles while working out and underwent testing that confirmed the injury, per source. He is expected to miss the entire 2021 season. https://t.co/Ti6v52bQoy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

The 2021 season would have been Akers’ second in the NFL. In 13 games last season, he rushed for 625 yards on 145 carries and two touchdowns.

