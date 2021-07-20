Report: Former Seminole Akers to miss entire 2021 season after rupturing Achilles
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State running back is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.
Schefter says Akers ruptured his Achilles while working out.
The 2021 season would have been Akers’ second in the NFL. In 13 games last season, he rushed for 625 yards on 145 carries and two touchdowns.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.