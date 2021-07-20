Advertisement

Report: Former Seminole Akers to miss entire 2021 season after rupturing Achilles

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay...
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State running back is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, according to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter.

Schefter says Akers ruptured his Achilles while working out.

The 2021 season would have been Akers’ second in the NFL. In 13 games last season, he rushed for 625 yards on 145 carries and two touchdowns.

